These Three Stars Ride a ‘90s Country Resurgence

About seven years ago, Sammy Kershaw had a pretty good idea – gather a few country artists who were in peak form in the ‘90s and hit the road together. Some people he knew in Nashville were skeptical that an acoustic, in-the-round show would work. It wasn’t long before Kershaw proved them wrong.

“And we’re still working and now it’s getting better than ever,” says Kershaw, who’s teaming up with Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin on the latest trek of the Roots & Boots Tour. Its popularity even led the guys to add a band.

Just as friendly offstage, these three ‘90s stars caught up with CMT Hot 20 Countdown in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

