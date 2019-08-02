‘Racing Wives’ Ep. 1 Sneak Peek: This Fab 5’s Doing Laps Around the Racing World

</noscript> </div>

And speaking of good graces, you’ll rarely find Whitney Dillon and Mariel Swan at odds. The former brand rep and current brand rep, respectively, have been BFFs for years, which is convenient, because Whitney’s husband, racer Austin Dillon, and Mariel’s husband-to-be Paul Swan, a member of Austin’s pit crew, are close, too. Still, there might be trouble ahead, as Whitney is slowly making her way into the racing world’s elite circle, while Mariel — who says current brand reps are taken less seriously than established racing wives — might be left behind.

Someone who refuses to fall to the back of the pack, though, is Canadian driver Amber Balcaen, who decided long ago that she couldn’t see herself evolving into a wife or mother if it meant giving up her high-octane career (she’s not featured here, but you’ll meet her in the premiere). Amber’s been slowly building up her name around town, and has even attracted the interest of KBM. But, being a woman in the game is no easy ride, and the path toward earning consistent sponsorship is proving to be easier said than done.

Ready for the ride of your life? Check out the clip above, and be sure to tune in to the first episode of Racing Wives Friday!