‘Racing Wives’ Ep. 1 Sneak Peek: This Fab 5’s Doing Laps Around the Racing World

Ladies and gentlemen: Start your engines — Racing Wives is about to make its CMT debut, and the show’s five featured women are putting the pedal to the metal.
The network’s latest unscripted reality series, which premieres August 2 at 10/9c, will guide viewers through some of the North Carolina racing world’s behind-the-scenes action, where exclusive events with high-profile guests are sometimes just as important as first-place finishes. And in the sneak peek below, you’ll meet the women keeping racing’s social circle in motion.