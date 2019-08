The countdown is officially on for tonight’s Season 14 premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT!

While fans have come to expect a fierce group of ladies vying to seal a spot on the team, the stakes are even higher this season, according to director Kelli Finglass.



“This year is going to be our most competitive season ever, that I have seen, and I’ve been doing this for twenty-nine seasons,” Finglass reveals in this exclusive sneak peek.

The hopefuls are starry-eyed, determined and ready to give it their very best shot. So, who will make the 59th squad? It all begins tonight when Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team premieres at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.