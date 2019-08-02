Music Brantley Gilbert Drops “Bad Boy” Video, Album News Willie Nelson, Lindsey Ell Among Special Guests by Craig Shelburne 1h ago Brantley Gilbert says he approached his upcoming album, Fire & Brimstone, with a down and dirty attitude. With 15 new songs written or co-written by the “Bottoms Up” singer, the project will be released on October 4 on The Valory Music Co. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Gilbert released a music video for one of the new tracks, “Bad Boy,” today (August 1). Other songs he’s released early include “Welcome to Hazeville,” “Not Like Us” and “What Happens in a Small Town” featuring Lindsay Ell. Other guests on Fire & Brimstone include Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Colt Ford. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “I know it sounds crazy, but never did I once bring a lyric sheet into the studio with me,” Gilbert said. “I feel like I am at this stage in my career where I am confident enough to let the music take me where it’s meant to go, no matter how down and dirty that might be. There is no doubt that this is the album that allowed me to grow up musically.” Craig Shelburne