Brantley Gilbert Drops “Bad Boy” Video, Album News

Willie Nelson, Lindsey Ell Among Special Guests
by 1h ago

Brantley Gilbert says he approached his upcoming album, Fire & Brimstone, with a down and dirty attitude. With 15 new songs written or co-written by the “Bottoms Up” singer, the project will be released on October 4 on The Valory Music Co.

