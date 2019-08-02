The Surprising Response to Kiefer Sutherland’s Tour

Kiefer Sutherland released his second album, Reckless & Me, in April — and yes, he knows what you’re about to say.

“I think the reason why I never even entertained the idea — even though I was writing quite a lot — of ever making another record was the stigma of an actor doing music,” he tells CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

“And I understand it on some level. It can be perceived like you’re cutting the line, or a lot of things, if you’re trading your successes of celebrity in one area for another. I got to a point in my life where if someone is going to make fun of you for something and you can’t take it, you got the problem.”

