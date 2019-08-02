How Pigs and Birds Can Be Their Own Kind of Supergroup

The Unlikely Collaboration Luke Combs Is Singing About Now

If all the country stars are going to keep collaborating, then why not write a song about it?

That’s kind of how I feel about this new Luke Combs song, “Let’s Just Be Friends.”

Technically, it’s not like it’s off one of Combs’ albums. It’s just a song from The Angry Birds Movie 2 soundtrack. But in a way, it’s about forming a supergroup. How we’re better off when we band together, pool our resources and put our differences aside. And how it’s possible for folks on both sides of the tracks to become friends.

Sounds like a straight-up country song to me.



Combs' part in the animated movie is only on the soundtrack. But the cast is full of big star voices like Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Leslie Jones, Zach Woods, Bill Hader, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and more. The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be in theaters August 14, but the Combs song is available on iTunes now. Alison Bonaguro




