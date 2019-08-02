The Unlikely Collaboration Luke Combs Is Singing About Now

If all the country stars are going to keep collaborating, then why not write a song about it?
That’s kind of how I feel about this new Luke Combs song, “Let’s Just Be Friends.”
Technically, it’s not like it’s off one of Combs’ albums. It’s just a song from The Angry Birds Movie 2 soundtrack. But in a way, it’s about forming a supergroup. How we’re better off when we band together, pool our resources and put our differences aside. And how it’s possible for folks on both sides of the tracks to become friends.
Sounds like a straight-up country song to me.
