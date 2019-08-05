Music

Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton Slide into a New Duet

"Tell Me When It's Over" Will Be on 'Threads'
by 2h ago

For Sheryl Crow, “Tell Me When It’s Over” is part of a new beginning.

Unfolding like a scrapbook, a slide show, and a road trip all rolled into one, this eye-catching lyric video with Chris Stapleton is the latest release from Crow’s next (and perhaps final) album, Threads.

