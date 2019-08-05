Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton Slide into a New Duet

by
Craig Shelburne
2h ago
For
Sheryl Crow, “Tell Me When It’s Over” is part of a new beginning.
Unfolding like a scrapbook, a slide show, and a road trip all rolled into one, this eye-catching lyric video with
Chris Stapleton is the latest release from Crow’s next ( and perhaps final) album, Threads.
With collaborations ranging from country legends Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, to rock icons Bonnie Raitt and Keith Richards, Threads is shaping up to be a must-hear all-star album. It’s set for an August 30 release on The Valory Music Co., marking her first album for the label.
“I’m celebrating my 25th year since my first record came out and I just started reflecting on all the people that have inspired me to be where I am right now,” Crow says. “And I worked with Kris Kristofferson and it really lit a fire in me to just consider all the people that I’ve loved and to create a musical experience that we could share.”
She continues, “And then I start thinking about all the people that are the future of what we do and what we’ve always done. Sort of like the godchild of Stevie Nicks and me would be Maren Morris. You know, she’s writing great songs and she’s a fierce woman out there she’s got a long future in front of her.
“And Brandi Carlile and Margo Price and Lukas Nelson and Gary Clark Jr. I mean there’s so many young people I feel like are taking that baton into the future. So it’s just really an album of love and admiration for the people that have inspired me.”
