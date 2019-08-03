Jake Owen and Miranda Lambert in Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You know summer is in full swing when almost all of the social posts from country stars over the weekend are the outdoorsy kind. But if you were doing your own outdoorsy things, you might have missed some of what they had to say. Here’s a collection of some of the artists’ best posts.
1. Miranda Lambert’s husband was frying chicken while she was sweet tea sippin’.
“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs. “ Live performance of my song “Locomotive” airs tonight on ABC at 8/7c. @CMA fest! #locomotive (Sunday funday music by @timmytychilders ) FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan
FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan pic.twitter.com/8qe1L26EMG
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 4, 2019
2. Jake Owen’s little plus on — baby Paris — joined him at her first concert.
1. Paris’ first trip to Nissan Stadium. Dad got to sing some tunes. 2. Dad got to chug a beer on the 50 yard line at @nissanstadium, barefoot. check that off the bucket list. 3. Got to laugh a lot and smile with the great people of Nashville. 4. Get to come home and be daddy. Successful Saturday : @matthewpaskert
3. Brad Paisley, just like the rest of us, is obsessed with Riley Green.
So, I LOVE the new song by @RileyGreenMusic #iwishgrandpasneverdied Gonna be a MONSTER hit.
EVERYBODY go get it!
Here’s my spin on it. pic.twitter.com/7HfriS2qHs
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 2, 2019
4. Old Dominion spent their downtime up high in Idaho.
5. Cole Swindell got to bring a couple of his pro golf buddies backstage.
6. Carly Pearce is on a strict wine-and-ice-cream diet and hopes her wedding dress still fits.
My wedding diet is going real well… I’ve eaten @HaloTopCreamery & drank lots of @stagsleapwines — hope you’ll still love me @Michaelraymusic
— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) August 3, 2019
7. Lauren Alaina got the healthiest kind of high out in Colorado.
This day ended up a-mountain to a lot of fun. Took some pretty cool peaks. #EstesPark #StanleyHotel pic.twitter.com/8uSMiReoOq
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) August 2, 2019
8. Tyler Hubbard’s daughter Olivia is the world’s cutest neat freak.
9. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a picture of their son clinging tight to his first deer.
10. Brittany Aldean also had some solid advice for anyone watching a loved one get close to the end of their life.
So, last August 4th my dog passed away, and exactly one hour later I lost my grandma. (Which if you know me you know how much I loved both of them) She was my person! The only one who I’d let hold me when I was little and the sweetest, most fun lady I’d ever met☺️ (literally had drinks with Jason and I till she was over 90) I went to visit her a few months before and I decided to record our conversation. I asked her question upon question. When did you get married? What was your first job? What advice do you have for me? And maaannnn… Im so thankful I chose to do that. I have peace in knowing you are having such a blast in heaven-the life of the party, no doubt! Miss and love you beyond words….