Heads up! Luke Bryan will join familiar faces Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and mentor Bobby Bones for the next season of American Idol in Spring 2020. It’s the show’s third season on ABC and 18th overall.

It must have been a hairy situation until the negotiations were resolved, but the “Knockin’ Boots” singer posted this message today to his Facebook:

“The trio is getting back together! Ready for another season of laughs, tears and wigs flying on American Idol. Get out there and audition! You never know, #TheNextIdol could be you…” he wrote.

And by the way… what’s the deal with wig? Hang on and find out below.