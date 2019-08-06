The Mavericks Take Control with New Music, ‘90s Hits

</noscript> </div>

EP: Mine is easy. What I’m most proud of, in all of us, is how much closer we’ve become as friends and partners. It has nothing to do with the music because to me the relationships foster everything else that’s good. If that’s not right, then it’s not worth doing. Then it really becomes a chore. This should not be a chore, the Mavericks is not about that. To me, I’m most proud about that. We’ve all lived a lot in the time the band went away for a few years, and I think coming back together, we realized if we’re gonna do it, we need to put as much of ourselves into it as we can.

Number one is our relationships with each other. There’s a lot of trust and there are disagreements and all that stuff, but it’s a business. That’s to be expected. But what has come out of it more importantly for me than anything is the connection to my musical brothers here. After all these years I feel like we’ve worked really hard to attain that, too. That doesn’t come easy and isn’t just automatically there. It’s something that everyone has to work at and I feel most proud about that, honestly.

