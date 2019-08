Riley Green finally broke out over the summer with “There Was This Girl,” but he’s been issuing EPs and singles since early last year. Now there’s a new album on the way, as Different ‘Round Here lands on September 20 on BMLG.

Indeed the newcomer is showing a sensitive side with his newest single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” It’s a list set to music, showing what’s important in the newcomer’s life — and it just might make some listeners cry.



With some radio success under his belt, Green is heading out on the road this year with Brad Paisley after a long stretch of playing his own gigs in the Southeast.

“I started putting out music independently to have material to do shows around Alabama and Georgia,” Green says. “Here we are just a year or so later and I’m still that same guy from Alabama, just singing those songs on a bigger stage. Those and each of these songs are a part of my life and I’m ready to play them out on the road!”