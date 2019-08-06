Luke Combs Breaks 1988 Record Set by Randy Travis

Embedded from
With 44 weeks at No. 1, Combs breaks a record set by Randy Travis for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart by a male artist. Travis’ Always and Forever started its tenure at No. 1 in June 1987, and remained there for 43 non-consecutive weeks, through June 1988. Shania Twain holds the overall record, with 50 weeks for her 1997 album, Come on Over.
It took “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Combs’ sixth No. 1, only 13 weeks to climb to its present rank. Last week’s most-airplayed single, Maren Morris’ “Girl,” has slipped to No. 13.
Justin Moore’s Late Nights and Longnecks debuts at No. 2 on the albums list, while Casey Donahew’s One Light Town bows at No. 25. Returning to the chart at No. 16 is The Essential Elvis Presley.
There’s only one new single — Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You,” which edges in at No. 60. Brothers Osborne’s “I Don’t Remember You (Before Me)” bounces back into action at No. 36.
The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, respectively, are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Wallen’s If I Know Me and Combs’ The Prequel EP.
Rounding out the Top 5 songs, in descending order, are Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town,” Dan + Shay’s “All to Myself,” Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back” and Luke Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots.”
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.