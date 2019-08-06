Music

Luke Combs Breaks 1988 Record Set by Randy Travis

He’s No. 1 on Country Albums, Country Airplay Charts
by 42m ago

Luke Combs is in complete command of Billboard’s top country albums and airplay charts this week as This One’s for You continues to sit solidly at No. 1 on the former and his latest single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” perches at the summit of the latter.

