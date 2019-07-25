California’s Tailgate Fest Puts Country in Overdrive

California country fans, start your engines for Tailgate Fest, taking place on August 17-18 in Leal Ranch in Eastvale, about halfway between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Putting a new spin on the country scene, Tailgate Fest encourages ticketholders to watch the show from their vehicles. As described on their website, “Tailgate Fest is the first country music festival that caters to the fans who show up hours before the concert to pop a top, drop a tailgate and turn the parking lot…or in our case, hundreds of acres of lush green grass… into the party.”

Sponsored by Skrewball Whiskey, Tailgate Fest will be headlined by Brantley Gilbert on August 17, with Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Big Boi, Lindsay Ell, and King Calaway also on the lineup. The following night, Brett Eldredge closes out the festival, following sets by Clint Black, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Hardy, and Craig Campbell.