Whenever back-to-school season hits, George Strait is always on our minds. Because his 1995 “Check Yes or No” video was set in the classroom where he fell in love with Emmylou Hayes, way back in third grade. That video will forever make us want to go back to school.



But now, there is more Strait news to share.

Remember his 1995 Strait Out of the Box: Part 1 box set of four discs? Well, it’s back. Strait is re-issuing the massive collection at Walmart on September 13.

From the first track — “I Can’t Go on Dying Like This” — to the last — “I Know She Still Loves Me” — this box set is a trip down memory lane with absolutely no detours. It is straight-up country music for roughly four hours.

There are 72 tracks in all, and 31 of them were No. 1 songs. You can refresh your memory with his playlist of remastered videos here.

Here are a few of our favorites in addition to “Check Yes or No”: