Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Induct Dwight Yoakam

Writer of Hillbilly Music to Be Honored at October Gala

Garth Brooks. Loretta Lynn. Johnny Cash. Dolly Parton. Kris Kristofferson. Willie Nelson. Roy Orbison. Hank Williams. Those are just some of Dwight Yoakam’s brand new neighbors at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Yoakam — along with Larry Gatlin, Marcus Hummon, Kostas Lazarides, Rivers Rutherford and Sharon Vaughn — will be part of the exclusive Hall of Fame’s 2019 class. They’ll be formally inducted during the October 14 gala at Nashville’s Music City Center. A handful of seats to the induction are open to the public. Ticket information is on the HOF site.

Since it was established in 1970, the Hall of Fame has inducted more than 200 inductees.

This is just a very small sample of the kinds of country songs the honorees have written over the years.

Written by Yoakam:

