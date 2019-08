New Music Won't Be Here Until Friday and It's Killing Us

Why Is Miranda Lambert Messing with Our Heads?

Here’s everything we know about the new Miranda Lambert song, possibly called “Mess With My Head.”

It is happening on Friday (Aug. 9).

And it sounds like a ballad.

And in the first ten minutes after Lambert tweeted this teaser, 65 people retweeted it.

The suspense is killing us. She is indeed messing with our heads.