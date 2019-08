Luke Combs Will Release Next Album on November 8

Luke Combs will be heading into the holidays with a brand new album. He announced a November 8 release for the project, although no details — or even a title — were revealed.

The news come on the heels of a history-making achievement of his latest album, This One’s For You, as it surpassed a 1988 record set by Randy Travis for the most weeks at No. 1 for a male artist on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.



What we do know, however, is that Luke Combs will be touring throughout the rest of the year. Dates below.

LUKE COMBS’ “BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR”

September 26 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP* (SOLD OUT)

September 27 — Bloomington, IL — Grossinger Motors Arena*(SOLD OUT)

September 28 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 3 — Cape Girardeau, MO — Show Me Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 4 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 5 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 8 — Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 10 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 11 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 12 — Calgary, AB — The Scotiabank Saddledome† (SOLD OUT)

October 15 — Missoula, MT — Adams Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 16 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse† (SOLD OUT)

October 18 — Portland, OR — Moda Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 19 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 23 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 25 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center†(SOLD OUT)

October 26 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 31 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center† (SOLD OUT)

November 1 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 2 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome†(SOLD OUT)

November 6 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose†

November 7 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego†(SOLD OUT)

November 8 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse†(SOLD OUT)

November 16 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse†(SOLD OUT)

November 21 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center†(SOLD OUT)

November 22 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 23 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 5 — Bossier City, LA — CenturyLink Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 6 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarkets Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 11 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 12 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 13 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

*with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

†with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS’ ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

August 31 — Snowmass Village, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 17 — Los Angeles, CA — All For The Hall

September 21 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 22 — Cincinnati, OH — Outlaw Music Festival

June 4-7, 2020 — Myrtle Beach, SC — Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020 — Winsted, MN — Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020 — North Lawrence, OH — The Country Fest

June 26, 2020 — North Platte, NE — Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020 — Topeka, KS — Heartland Stampede