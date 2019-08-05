What Travis Denning Is Like “After a Few”

</noscript> </div>

“‘After a Few’ really shows all the sides that I want everybody to see. I’m a songwriter at heart. I love telling stories,” Denning said. “That’s probably the first thing that I ever fell in love with was loving all kinds of music.”

The new song, he says, is packed with his penchant for the Allman Brothers Band, AC/DC, Motorhead, Halsey, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande. “I still wanna tell you a story, I still want to get on a tailgate and pick up my guitar and be able sell you a song, but I love to play guitar,” he said. “I was influenced by all this kind of music, and here’s this melody that’s probably different.

“For me, ‘After a Few’ is probably more indicative of what I want to bring to the table throughout my career, even a little more so than ‘David Ashley Parker (From Powder Springs)’ is.”



Alison Bonaguro




