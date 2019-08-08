Two Years After His Passing, Glen Campbell’s Music Still Matters

Although he was neither a Music Row nor a Bakersfield creation, Glen Campbell remains one of the major figures in the development of modern country music. Today is the second anniversary of Campbell’s death from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, which ran on CBS-TV from January 1969 through June 1972, never billed itself as a country show — and it wasn’t. But it gave the genre a major shot in the arm via Campbell’s fully-displayed rural Arkansas upbringing, his high, engaging voice and stunning guitar playing and the parade of country and country-flavored guest performers he showcased.

