Where Exactly Is That Vulnerable Place, Maddie & Tae?

One of the most important parts of any music video is the setting.

So when you decide that you need to shoot it in the most vulnerable place, where do you even start? How do you scout a location that emotional?

In order to do their “Die From a Broken Heart” justice, Maddie & Tae knew that they needed to make the video as heartbreaking as the song. “We knew that with a song like ’Die From a Broken Heart,’ the music video needed to come from that same vulnerability and that’s exactly what we did,” Taylor Dye said. “We went back and forth with our director Carlos Ruiz for weeks just trying to make sure we had all the tools to make this story come to life.

“This music video was healing for me and I hope it plays a part in someone else’s healing as well.”



The duo's Maddie Marlow added that Ruiz was the perfect collaborator. "He really listened to our vision and what we wanted this video to look and feel like. Carlos came up with the bones of the treatment and we filled in the details with what inspired 'Die From a Broken Heart.' My goal was to tell the story as honestly as possible and make people feel for either the one with her heart broken or for the best friend having to watch her go through it. Tae was so vulnerable and did an amazing job acting out her story. "I'm so proud of her for going there fully, so that others can connect." Maddie & Tae's next tour stop will be on Thursday night (Aug. 8) in Aberdeen, Maryland.




