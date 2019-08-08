Where Exactly Is That Vulnerable Place, Maddie & Tae?

One of the most important parts of any music video is the setting.
So when you decide that you need to shoot it in the most vulnerable place, where do you even start? How do you scout a location that emotional?
In order to do their “Die From a Broken Heart” justice, Maddie & Tae knew that they needed to make the video as heartbreaking as the song. “We knew that with a song like ’Die From a Broken Heart,’ the music video needed to come from that same vulnerability and that’s exactly what we did,” Taylor Dye said. “We went back and forth with our director Carlos Ruiz for weeks just trying to make sure we had all the tools to make this story come to life.
“This music video was healing for me and I hope it plays a part in someone else’s healing as well.”