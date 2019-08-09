Miranda Lambert Makes a Departure for Genres Unknown

"Mess With My Head" May Not Even Be a Country Song

We’ll let you be the judge. Is the new Miranda Lambert song country? Or pop? Or rock? Or something in between? Or a combination of all of the above?

Now that the whole song — about a possibly unhealthy relationship where her mind is a hotel room and he has the keys — was released Friday (Aug. 9) just after midnight, you can get a feel for how country it is or isn’t.

And Lambert admitted in an early-morning tweet, “#MessWithMyHead is a departure from anything I’ve done. It has a real rock edge. Part of it comes from my cowriters, @LukeDick & @NatalieHemby, and part of it comes from spending time in NYC. Being there has put a new energy into my music/writing.”

Lambert and her husband, native New Yorker Brendan McLoughlin, seem to be splitting their time between Nashville, Texas and New York City.

“Mess with My Head” Lyrics:



I had the place looking nice and neat

Two feather pillows with expensive sheets

Sitting so pretty on my velvet couch

Before you came around

You treat my mind like a hotel room

And I know why I gave the keys to you

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

Maybe it’s wrong but it feels right to me

Reveling in reverse psychology

You complicate it with your lying lips

I’m waiting on a kiss

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my bed

Waking up to a wreck with blue jeans on the floor

If it ain’t love then I like it better than before

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my

You treat my mind like a hotel room

And I know why I gave the keys to you

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my bed

Waking up to a wreck with blue jeans on the floor

If it ain’t love then I like it better than before

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

I let you mess with my, mess with my head

