Kip Moore Keeps Looking for Love in “She’s Mine”

If he who travels fastest travels alone, then Kip Moore is a speed racer. Despite what the song title may lead you to believe, he’s completely unattached in his new track, “She’s Mine.”

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when I realized that my life was flipped upside down and I didn’t know which way was up,” Moore said. “Every experience from there forward, I felt like everything was going to be a surprise. I didn’t know where I was going to end up, who I was going to meet or who I was going to be with. I’m fired up to be getting new music out there, and this song is just the beginning. I know the fans are ready and so am I.”



“She’s Mine” was co-written by Moore with Dan Couch and Scott Stepakoff, with Moore stepping into the sole producer role. It’s the first track from his upcoming fourth album and follows singles like “Last Shot” and “More Girls Like You,” as well as breakout hits such as “Somethin’ Bout a Truck,” “Beer Money,” and “Hey Pretty Girl.”

Look for Kip Moore on the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour starting next week.