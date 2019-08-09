Kip Moore Keeps Looking for Love in “She’s Mine”

If he who travels fastest travels alone, then Kip Moore is a speed racer. Despite what the song title may lead you to believe, he’s completely unattached in his new track, “She’s Mine.”

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when I realized that my life was flipped upside down and I didn’t know which way was up,” Moore said. “Every experience from there forward, I felt like everything was going to be a surprise. I didn’t know where I was going to end up, who I was going to meet or who I was going to be with. I’m fired up to be getting new music out there, and this song is just the beginning. I know the fans are ready and so am I.”





