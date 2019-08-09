Dolly’s Newest Duet Partner Will Always Love Her

</noscript> </div>

“I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years,” Chenoweth says. “I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. These songs have all stood the test of time, and most of them are songs that I grew up listening to. It was a little intimidating, because people like Judy, Barbra and Dolly are the people who made me want to be a singer in the first place. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The album offers interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand (“The Way We Were”), Eva Cassidy (“It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”), Dinah Washington (“What a Diff’rence A Day Made”), Doris Day (“When I Fall In Love”), Patsy Cline (“Crazy”), Judy Garland (“The Man That Got Away”), Carole King (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”), Eydie Gorme (“I Wanna Be Around”) and Linda Ronstadt (“Desperado”).

“I love to make records, because I love getting to say something through music on my own terms,” she says. “Music is such a powerful, healing force. Whether you like rap or opera or country, music is something that bonds us together. And we live in a time where music is really speaking to us. There are no more rules, and that’s really inspiring to me, because there’s no limit now.”