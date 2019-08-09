Dolly’s Newest Duet Partner Will Always Love Her

Yes, it’s time for a vocal warmup because “I Will Always Love You” is coming back around with a new duet version by Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and its songwriter, Dolly Parton. The track will be featured on Chenoweth’s upcoming tribute album to legendary female vocalists, One for the Girls, set for release on September 27.
“These are some of my favorite singers in the world,” Chenoweth says. “’I Will Always Love You’ is a song I’ve loved since I was a child. I used to think, ’One day I’m going to sing that song.’ Little did I know that I’d get to sing it with the queen herself.”