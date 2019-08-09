TV DCC: Making The Team Sneak Peek: The Girls Take the Field Now is the Time to "BRING IT!" by Samantha Stephens 1h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Now is the time to bring it, DCC hopefuls. In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s brand new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, the advancing group of auditioners takes the field at AT&T Stadium for the first time. And the reactions are just what you’d expect. Something like that, but can you blame them? This is the moment that they all realize just how badly they want to make the team. So who will keep up with the choreography and soar? Tune in TONIGHT for a brand-new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team beginning at 9 PM ET/8 CT only on CMT. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.