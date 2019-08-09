Music

Luke Bryan + Thomas Rhett in Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It is all so bittersweet, keeping an eye on the babies who are growing up way too fast. Tim McGraw’s middle daughter Maggie, for instance, turned 21 today. Twenty one. How is that even possible? And it seems like almost all of the children of country artists had some kind of milestone last weekend. Other things happened, too, but we will start with the big days for all the little ones.

1. Thomas Rhett was ready to play with the 48 Barbies his daughter Ada James got for her second birthday.

2. Luke Bryan shared a picture of his son Tate who is suddenly nine years old.

3. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany used an old Jackson 5 song to celebrate Memphis and Navy’s love for each other.

I had to.

4. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard must be expecting his son any day, because he shared some last-tour-stop photos of his daughter Olivia, who won’t be an only child for long.

5. Poor Kacey Musgraves was getting dragged through some controversial mud again.

6. Then Maren Morris was just not cool with all the women-vs-women fighting and wants everyone to chill the hell out.

7. Old Dominion gave Morgan Evans their reco for the best meatballs (and pizza and tortellini) in Milwaukee.

8. Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly were honored to get the Impact Award from Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen.

9. Jon Pardi “rode” a “bull” with his crew at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

10. In the most random of all meet & greet photos, Chris Janson had a backstage hang with actor Taylor Lautner, the subject of Taylor Swift’s 2010 hit “Back to December.”

11. Chris Young had a chance to personally say thank you to the troops for their service.

12. Miranda Lambert’s line of boots now has cowboys boots for girls who actually need cowboy boots.

