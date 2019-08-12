Brothers Osborne’s New Live Album Isn’t Perfect, But…

Wish you could’ve stayed a little longer at Brothers Osborne’s Nashville concerts earlier this year? Their upcoming album, Live at the Ryman, should bring back that down home feeling when it’s released digitally on October 11.

“This room just has a way about it, that even though it’s up on this tier that seems so overwhelming, it has this comforting soul about it, and I just always kind of trust this room to take care of us — and it does every time,” said TJ Osborne in a new interview clip.

“I think that’s one of the things that gave us courage to do a Live at the Ryman album,” John Osborne added. Referring to the duo’s 2018 release, he added, “We were like, we did Port St. Joe live for the most part. Let’s do a live record at the Ryman and see what happens. Is it perfect? No. Is it right? I think so.”

