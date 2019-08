Brothers Osborne’s New Live Album Isn’t Perfect, But…

Wish you could’ve stayed a little longer at Brothers Osborne’s Nashville concerts earlier this year? Their upcoming album, Live at the Ryman, should bring back that down home feeling when it’s released digitally on October 11.

“This room just has a way about it, that even though it’s up on this tier that seems so overwhelming, it has this comforting soul about it, and I just always kind of trust this room to take care of us — and it does every time,” said TJ Osborne in a new interview clip.

“I think that’s one of the things that gave us courage to do a Live at the Ryman album,” John Osborne added. Referring to the duo’s 2018 release, he added, “We were like, we did Port St. Joe live for the most part. Let’s do a live record at the Ryman and see what happens. Is it perfect? No. Is it right? I think so.”



The duo recorded the album in February 2019 during a three-night, sold-out run at the Ryman Auditorium. The collection includes hits like “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” as well as their latest single, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).”

“Recording at the Ryman is an incredible experience. This place never loses its charm and its luster, and I hope it never does for me. It’s always a special spot,” JT says.

“To play this place one night is a gift,” John adds. “It’s an accomplishment that everyone should remember. But the fact that we did it three, it’s still… I can’t even wrap my mind around it.”



Here’s the track listing for Live at the Ryman:

“Drank Like Hank”

“Shoot Me Straight”

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

“Weed, Whiskey and Willie”

“Down Home”

“Rum”

“Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)”

“Tequila Again”

“21 Summer”

“Love the Lonely out of You”

“Stay a Little Longer”

“It Ain’t My Fault”