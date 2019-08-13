Blake Shelton Is Not Wrong About “Hell Right”

How He Is Next Leveling Things with Trace Adkins

It’s not their first, and God willing, it won’t be their last.

At the CMT Music Awards in 2010, Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins won collaborative video of the year for their “Hillbilly Bone.” And now, they’re at it again.

“You can go about it two ways,” Shelton told the industry crowd at his recent No. 1 party for “God’s Country.”

“You can raise hell, or you can raise hell right. To me, that means you can set off a bottle rocket, or you can have a fireworks show. There’s always a next level of things,” he said.

When Shelton heard the song — penned by Hardy, David Garcia and Brett Tyler — he knew he wanted to vocally reunited with Adkins because he has the ability to amplify the personality of the song. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years,” Shelton added. “He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

Hell right, he does.



