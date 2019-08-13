Wild & Wonderful Country Fest Bound for West Virginia

Wild & Wonderful Country Fest is bringing headliners Old Dominion and Hank Williams to West Virginia next week for a celebration of country music and Appalachian culture. The event takes place on August 23 and 24 at Mylan Park in Morgantown.



The lineup also includes Diamond Rio, High Valley, Scotty McCreery, Holly Williams, and Tucker Beathard. A songwriter's round will be led by Wyatt Durette and Tyler Reeve. Permco is one of the festival's sponsors.

The Davisson Brothers Band, a West Virginia country band who created the festival, will perform on multiple stages, which include the Main stage and a Whiskey Jam side stage presented by ZYN. Additionally, MLB legend John Kruk will be co-hosting alongside The Davisson Brothers Band to introduce talent on stage. Additional performers include Adam Craig, Seaforth, Filmore. Waterloo Revival, Josh Phillips, Bishop Gunn, CJ Solar, The Josephines, Sam Williams, Gyth Rigdon, Cody Purvis, Kylie Frey, Mike Morningstar, Eddie Davisson Band, Nick Davisson and the Moonshots, Bobby Lee Rodgers, and Tom O’Conner.

