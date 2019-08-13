Music

Wild & Wonderful Country Fest Bound for West Virginia

Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion Will Headline
Wild & Wonderful Country Fest is bringing headliners Old Dominion and Hank Williams to West Virginia next week for a celebration of country music and Appalachian culture. The event takes place on August 23 and 24 at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

