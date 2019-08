If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then Lady Antebellum’s new song is ready to tell the whole story.

The group’s latest track, “Pictures,” takes an unusual angle by zooming in on the hurt, rather than the happiness, of reminiscing.



“We live in a world right now, especially with social media, where everyone’s lives can look happy and pretty,” said Lady A’s Hillary Scott. “We wrote this song to reflect on the reality that things are more complex than that. As good as something might look in brief moments, there are so many layers to who people really are and what’s really going on. I love the juxtaposition of how this song’s lyrics dig in while feeling laid-back and groovy.”

The band members wrote “Pictures” with Sarah Buxton and Corey Crowder. The track will be included on Lady A’s upcoming album, their first for BMLG Records, due later this year.