Tyler Childers Parks His Country Squire in Top Spot

Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart" Stays at No. 1 at Country Radio

Did you feel the earth move? That might be the aftershock of Tyler Childers’ Country Squire.

After 114 weeks on Billboard’s top country albums chart — most of them at No. 1 — Luke Combs’ tenacious and double-platinum This One’s for You has been dislodged from its penthouse and Country Squire has moved in.

