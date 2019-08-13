Tyler Childers Parks His Country Squire in Top Spot

VIDEO
Could be, though, that Combs is just leasing the digs. Anyway, on the country airplay/songs side, Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” is reveling in its second week at the top.
A native of Lawrence County, Kentucky, Childers recorded
Country Squire (named after a used camper he’d purchased) in Nashville with producers Sturgill Simpson and Dave Ferguson. Leading up the album release, Childers sang on the Grand Ole Opry, appeared on major festival stages, posted multiple music videos, and delivered a smoking performance of “House Fire” on the August 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Billboard has redesigned its chart pages, opting for more graphics and fewer words. But as best we can tell, there are no other new albums this week, apart from Childers’, but we do spy four returning to action. They are The Essential Dixie Chicks (back at No. 45), Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically (No. 46), Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot (No. 49) and Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour (No. 50).
There are four new songs checking into the Top 60: Kane Brown’s “Homesick” (coming aboard at No. 45), Billy Currington’s “Details” (No. 52), Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (No. 55) and Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving” (No. 58).
The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Combs’ This One’s for You, the eponymous Dan +Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Combs’ The Prequel EP.
Parading in order directly behind “Beer Never Broke My Heart” we have Dan+ Shay’s “All to Myself,” Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town,” Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and Chris Young’s “Raised on Country.”
And how was your week?
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.