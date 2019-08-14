Carrie Underwood Sings With Her Childhood Hero

Carrie Underwood marked another milestone in her career on Tuesday (August 13), fulfilling a dream stretching back to her childhood.

During her Opry set, she invited ’90s country star Bryan White to perform with her. Both artists grew up in Oklahoma, and White served as a musical role model for Underwood — who revealed that she was once a member of the Bryan White Fan Club.

On her Instagram account, she wrote: “This pic pretty much sums up my night at the @opry This was my #FullCircleMoment !! Growing up, I was a member of the @bryan_white Fan Club and even sang to him in a meet and greet. Tonight, I sang WITH him in the circle! 😊”

White’s No. 1 country hits include “Someone Else’s Star,” “Rebecca Lynn,” “So Much for Pretending,” and “Sittin’ on Go.”