Drinking Games and Bus Hangs Star in Canaan Smith’s New Video

Canaan Smith may not be a weatherman, but I sure like where his forecast is going.

According to Smith, it looks like we’re heading into the second half of summer with the perfect balance of sunshine and cold ones in his “Beer Drinkin’ Weather.” The song is Smith’s first release as the flagship artist on Round Here Records, the label started by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Smith co-wrote the new tune with Hubbard, Kelley and Corey Crowder. The video directors were Thomas Heney and Adam Romaine, and it was shot all over Holmdel, NJ, Mansfield, MA and Camden, NJ when Smith and Florida Georgia Line were out on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour.

While the brand new party anthem speaks for itself, CMT.com had a chance to get Smith’s quick take on everything he digs about the video.

CMT.com: What do you remember most about the days you shot this video?

Smith: I remember it was raining on and off the first day of filming, and we almost had to scratch the tailgate scene. But, just like the song says — ‘it’s goin’ down rain or shine — so we threw on some ponchos and did the dang thang!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video captures the rowdy spirit of the song so authentically. Country music fans show up thirsty, so we didn’t have to twist any arms out there. I love how the lyrics come to life through drinking games and bus hangs.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That it’s ALWAYS “Beer Drinkin’ Weather” out here!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Not gonna lie. It made me wanna crush some beers!



Here are some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot:

“BK and T-Hubb are like brothers to me, so doing this with them is a dream,” Smith told Billboard about his new label deal. “I believe in this team and know we’re going to do great things together. I’m honored to be the first artist on this label that’s sure to explode.”