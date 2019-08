Josh Turner served his savior with his latest album and now it’s resulted in recognition from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

Turner’s three nods are for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year with “How Great Thou Art” featuring Sonya Isaacs; Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year with “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs; and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for I Serve A Savior.



“This is a project that I have wanted to record for a long time,” Turner says. “To be recognized in these categories is sincerely such an honor. I’m a big fan of Sonya Isaacs and thankful she shared her beautiful voice on these songs.”

These are Turner’s first Dove Award nominations. The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards take place October 15 in Nashville.