Trying to cover Patsy Cline? Are you…. crazy?

While most vocalists would fall to pieces, Staci Griesbach interpreted “Sweet Dreams” and other selections with jazz arrangements for an upcoming tribute album and received an unequivocal thumbs-up from Patsy Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge.

“It is amazing to hear Staci interpreting Mom’s music for the jazz fan, as well as the traditional Patsy fan,” Fudge says. “These arrangements are new and fresh and so engaging. Even those that wouldn’t consider themselves a jazz fan will reconsider after hearing Staci sing these songs. I truly think Mom would have listened to this collection.”

