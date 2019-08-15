Maren Morris Looks Just Like a Kama’aina in “The Bones”

</noscript> </div>

Because all of her fans and followers had the first chance to watch Morris’ brand new video for “The Bones.” And while watching it on YouTube, Morris was there too, answering questions from everyone who was virtually there.

What struck me about the video — made on real film to resemble old home movies — is how Morris looks very much at home in Hawaii. Meaning, she could be just another local, or Kama’aina.

Or maybe it seems that way because when she was there in Maui, she’d tweeted about it and sounded like she’d fallen for the island.

Had the best heart to hearts with my love, shot a music video on real film, filled my songwriting idea well, and still had clear skin after a week of drinking Painkillers…? I love you, Hawaii. ✨ pic.twitter.com/EZQZqGefpu — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 2, 2019

“Had the best heart to hearts with my love, shot a music video on real film, filled my songwriting idea well, and still had clear skin after a week of drinking Painkillers (a cocktail made with rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and cream of coconut),” she wrote back in July. “I love you, Hawaii.”

The new video features Morris’ husband singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, while the newlyweds were vacationing in Hawaii. Which makes sense, considering how the song is all about the bones or foundation of a relationship. As in, When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter/Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter/Let it rain, ’cause you and I remain the same. Morris co-wrote the ballad with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz.

“The Bones,” directed by Alex Ferrari, was the kind of video shoot that’s worth the extra work. Morris admitted as much on Instagram, saying that the road to Hana was beautiful but a hell of a trek. “Kind of like the most meaningful & lasting human relationships we get to have,” she wrote. “This is our journey on film for ’The Bones’ directed by our friend and Maui aficionado @AlexMFerrari.”

Morris’ next tour stop is at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 30.