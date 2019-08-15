Miranda Lambert Deals Wildcard as New Album

Miranda Lambert will release her new album, Wildcard, on November 1, and she’s coinciding that announcement with a brand new track, “Bluebird.” She co-wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.



"When people listen to this record, I want them to know that I see them and hear them," said Lambert. "I feel you, because I'm just a girl from East Texas, writing about all the things that go on in my world and in the worlds of people around me. I want people to get along, you know, just be who you are, own it and move on from the moments you couldn't live in." Wildcard is Lambert's first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce. Other singles from the project that have arrived early include "It All Comes Out in the Wash," "Locomotive," and "Mess with My Head."




