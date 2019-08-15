Miranda Lambert Deals Wildcard as New Album

Miranda Lambert will release her new album, Wildcard, on November 1, and she’s coinciding that announcement with a brand new track, “Bluebird.” She co-wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.
