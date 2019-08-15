Inside Kane and Katelyn Brown’s Shower for Baby Kingsley

After Kane and Katelyn Brown made the official announcement about their baby girl’s name — Kingsley — he casually mentioned in his Instagram post that Jason and Brittany Aldean had thrown them a baby shower on Wednesday night (Aug. 14) in Nashville.

And lucky for us, Brittany captured all the baby joy in her Instagram story: there were purple balloons everywhere, purple flowers everywhere, even edible purple flowers on the Baby Brown cake, sparkly patio lights, KB3 frosted cookies, and a stunning waterfall.

The party was held at the Graystone Quarry just south of Nashville. The 138 pristine acres of reclaimed rock quarry made for an Insta-worthy baby shower for the bundle of joy who should be arriving any day now.



Check out some of the pictures from Aldean’s story: