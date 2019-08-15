Music

Inside Kane and Katelyn Brown’s Shower for Baby Kingsley

Graystone Quarry Looked So Pretty in Purple
1h ago

After Kane and Katelyn Brown made the official announcement about their baby girl’s name — Kingsley — he casually mentioned in his Instagram post that Jason and Brittany Aldean had thrown them a baby shower on Wednesday night (Aug. 14) in Nashville.

And lucky for us, Brittany captured all the baby joy in her Instagram story: there were purple balloons everywhere, purple flowers everywhere, even edible purple flowers on the Baby Brown cake, sparkly patio lights, KB3 frosted cookies, and a stunning waterfall.

The party was held at the Graystone Quarry just south of Nashville. The 138 pristine acres of reclaimed rock quarry made for an Insta-worthy baby shower for the bundle of joy who should be arriving any day now.


Check out some of the pictures from Aldean’s story:

