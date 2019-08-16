Music

Ashley McBryde Diagnosed With Eric Church Syndrome

Girl Going Nowhere Earned Grammy Nod
by 53m ago

Ashley McBryde spent a decade trying to get noticed in Nashville — and those years under the radar have shaped her into the accomplished artist she is today. Her major label debut, Girl Going Nowhere, even earned a Grammy nomination for best country album.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown caught up with the ACM Award-winning performer at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to talk about her rise from an unknown singer in biker bars into one of country music’s most determined newcomers.

