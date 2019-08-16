Ashley McBryde Diagnosed With Eric Church Syndrome

</noscript> </div>

I was told I have Eric Church Syndrome.

And yet he got there. Has that been something you can point to? “If he did it, I can do it”?

Yeah. I didn’t play his Nissan Stadium show but he invited me to come and be there. So right before the show started, I went and stood side stage and walked out through the amps and looked out and remembered when I played this one venue in Chicago and how many people were there — it was my first time there.

Eric had played the same place 10 years before that and there were only nine people in the audience. I actually have met some of those nine people and they come to my shows in this venue. And then I look out at Nissan Stadium and I see 56,000 people. …

He takes his music directly to people that want to hear it. And they talk about it, and they buy the records, and they buy the merch, and they come to the shows, and they keep it alive. So I was told I have Eric Church Syndrome and I don’t think that’s a very bad disease to have.

