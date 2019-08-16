Ashley McBryde Diagnosed With Eric Church Syndrome

VIDEO
Eric Church, in some ways, followed that path.
I was told I have Eric Church Syndrome.
And yet he got there. Has that been something you can point to? “If he did it, I can do it”?
Yeah. I didn’t play his Nissan Stadium show but he invited me to come and be there. So right before the show started, I went and stood side stage and walked out through the amps and looked out and remembered when I played this one venue in Chicago and how many people were there — it was my first time there.
Eric had played the same place 10 years before that and there were only nine people in the audience. I actually have met some of those nine people and they come to my shows in this venue. And then I look out at Nissan Stadium and I see 56,000 people. …
He takes his music directly to people that want to hear it. And they talk about it, and they buy the records, and they buy the merch, and they come to the shows, and they keep it alive. So I was told I have Eric Church Syndrome and I don’t think that’s a very bad disease to have.
What kind of sense of satisfaction does it give you that you’re doing it that way?
It makes me go, “OK, it’s going to be all right.” At the same time, when people say, “You remind me of Eric Church,” I go, “Don’t say that just because they don’t play me on the radio.” If that’s why I remind you of him, then don’t do that. And there’s so much more to it. To say any artist is like any other artist would be a mistake.
But to see Eric and to have been around him, and just the few times that I have, and to know that he didn’t seek to be this way… He didn’t try to do this the left or the right way. Neither did I. I didn’t mean to be the girl that talks about whiskey and Spandex all the time, it just happened. I don’t know, I am proud of it.
If someone didn’t know you or your music, what would you say to them?
All I ever say to people that don’t know me is, “Hi, I’m Ashley, and this is my band. Aren’t they cool?” And if you’ve never seen our show before, I would hope you would walk away going, “That is a stage full of people that love to play music together.” It’s just joy.
We play together the way we feel about each other and even if you don’t necessarily care about our genre of music, or if your friend dragged you by the nails to Cain’s Ballroom to watch us play, I would hope that you would go, “Man, if nothing else, they play as hard as they can and they love every second.”