Racing Wives Ep. 2 Recap: Historic Nights + Dinner Party Fights

While one family made history on the second episode of Racing Wives (the Busches can’t be stopped!), a group dinner took a darker turn with some historic shade. Look back at the most noteworthy moments from Episode 2, which also found Amber in some seriously hot water.
-
The ladies make waves at Charlotte Race Week
While Mariel runs the show on the brand side, Ashley, Samantha and Whitney lend serious support to their racer husbands.
-
Samantha keeps her fingers crossed that Kyle comes through
If Kyle wins, he’ll be the first racer in history to come in first place at every track.
-
Whaddya know: Kyle becomes a record-breaker
And the family showers him with love. Aww…
-
Meanwhile, Mariel basks in another celebratory tradition
That’s certainly one way to get clean!
-
Amber, however, is feeling less festive
Once again, she mistakenly crosses Sam Busch, who says she’s on thin ice with KBM.
-
And Sam’s not sure if Amber’s the right fit
Is Amber’s KBM career over before it even starts?
-
But, happier times: Ashley’s party is in full swing!
The drinks are flowing and the ladies can’t get over Ash’s beautiful estate.
-
Still, Mariel’s not totally comfortable
She’s not the biggest fan of the Busch wives, and doesn’t keep her doubts a secret.
-
But Mariel’s determined to keep her friendship with Whit alive
Whitney might be drinking the Busch Kool-Aid, but Mariel isn’t about to let her abandon favorite activities like silly photo shoots.
-
But silliness turns to tension, and Sam offends Whitney
Samantha accuses Whitney of dressing inappropriately, leading to some serious awkwardness.
-
And Mariel’s swoops in to back up her BFF
She’s had about enough, and is ready to pop off.
-
So, she uses a group game to throw some shade
The group challenges Mariel to imitate Ashley, and the result is…not so flattering.