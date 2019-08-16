TV

DCC: Making the Team Sneak Peek: A Turn in the Hot Seat

It's Interview Time!
by 55m ago

The final round of auditions are upon us at AT&T Stadium, and 80 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls are suiting up in a different uniform tonight (Aug. 16) for what may be their most important challenge yet:

The formal interviews.

