TV DCC: Making the Team Sneak Peek: A Turn in the Hot Seat It's Interview Time! by Samantha Stephens 55m ago The final round of auditions are upon us at AT&T Stadium, and 80 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls are suiting up in a different uniform tonight (Aug. 16) for what may be their most important challenge yet: The formal interviews. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> The girls all took their turn in the hot seat in front of the panel of judges, which included Dallas Cowboys Executive VP and CBO Charlotte Jones-Anderson (daughter of owner Jerry Jones.) No pressure, huh? And while some were prepared to represent the brand in the media, others were not. Are they able to rise to the occasion? We’ll see tonight (Aug. 16) when a brand new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team airs at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.