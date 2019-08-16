DCC: Making the Team Ep. 2 Recap: Field of Dreams + Farewell and Goodbye

Before we get to a brand-new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team tonight (Aug. 16), let’s flashback one week to episode two for a proper catchup.
The hopefuls took the field at AT&T Stadium and while some soared, some faltered. And then there was the kickline. And while others’ journeys were beginning, a few veterans were had to say goodbye.
-
The Field of Dreams
The astro-turf really is greener…
-
You Better Bring It
Listen to Phil, ladies. Now is the time to give it your all.
-
Yasssss, Kweens
If you want to shine, you’ve got to sparkle like this.
-
Make An Entrance
This is how you enter a room. They are positively regal.
-
Ooh, Lawd
And this is apparently how not to do a solo. Melissa’s face won’t lie.
-
Cut Loose
When the tension is high and the girls are tired, Phil knows just what to do: DANCE IT OUT.
-
Kick It Up A Notch
It’s the signature move…so kick high for your lives, ladies.
-
Nerrrves
Five minutes that probably felt like five days.
-
Farewell and Goodbye
All things must come to an end. Farewell to the veterans who bid their teammates goodbye this year!
An all-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs tonight at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.