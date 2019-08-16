All the Episode 2 GIFs You Need to Catch Up

DCC: Making the Team Ep. 2 Recap: Field of Dreams + Farewell and Goodbye

Before we get to a brand-new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team tonight (Aug. 16), let’s flashback one week to episode two for a proper catchup.

The hopefuls took the field at AT&T Stadium and while some soared, some faltered. And then there was the kickline. And while others’ journeys were beginning, a few veterans were had to say goodbye.

The Field of Dreams The astro-turf really is greener… You Better Bring It Listen to Phil, ladies. Now is the time to give it your all. Yasssss, Kweens If you want to shine, you’ve got to sparkle like this. Make An Entrance This is how you enter a room. They are positively regal. Ooh, Lawd And this is apparently how not to do a solo. Melissa’s face won’t lie. Cut Loose When the tension is high and the girls are tired, Phil knows just what to do: DANCE IT OUT. Kick It Up A Notch It’s the signature move…so kick high for your lives, ladies. Nerrrves Five minutes that probably felt like five days. Farewell and Goodbye All things must come to an end. Farewell to the veterans who bid their teammates goodbye this year!

