DCC: Making the Team Ep. 2 Recap: Field of Dreams + Farewell and Goodbye

All the Episode 2 GIFs You Need to Catch Up
Before we get to a brand-new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team tonight (Aug. 16), let’s flashback one week to episode two for a proper catchup.

The hopefuls took the field at AT&T Stadium and while some soared, some faltered. And then there was the kickline. And while others’ journeys were beginning, a few veterans were had to say goodbye.

  1. The Field of Dreams

    The astro-turf really is greener…

  2. You Better Bring It

    Listen to Phil, ladies. Now is the time to give it your all.

  3. Yasssss, Kweens

    If you want to shine, you’ve got to sparkle like this.

  4. Make An Entrance

    This is how you enter a room. They are positively regal.

  5. Ooh, Lawd

    And this is apparently how not to do a solo. Melissa’s face won’t lie.

  6. Cut Loose

    When the tension is high and the girls are tired, Phil knows just what to do: DANCE IT OUT.

  7. Kick It Up A Notch

    It’s the signature move…so kick high for your lives, ladies.

  8. Nerrrves

    Five minutes that probably felt like five days.

  9. Farewell and Goodbye

    All things must come to an end. Farewell to the veterans who bid their teammates goodbye this year!

