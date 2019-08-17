DCC: Making the Team Ep. 3 Recap: Interviews to Impress

Here we are, fans. It’s our third week of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and this episode, we saw the ladies take on a whole new challenge: panel interviews.

Auditions started with 400 ladies and are now down to 80, including 28 returning veterans. But how are they are on camera or in the spotlight?

Enter the divine and elegant Charlotte Jones-Anderson to help narrow down the competition. As the Executive VP and CBO of the Dallas Cowboys, she definitely knows what it takes to be a DCC.

And she has high expectations.

“The impression that they leave on the fans that they meet is the number one reason why we have the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” Jones-Anderson said.

So, Kat tells a joke to win the judges over and then Angela… Oh, sweet Angela. Rule number one: be up to snuff on your Cowboys trivia before entering any DCC situation.

Malena still seems to be a little rattled. She was eloquent as usual, but “very philosophical” but “not at ease” as Kelli pointed out. Victoria, per the usual, was pretty comfortable taking on her critics and past fumbles.

We meet Ashley from Oklahoma, a former hopeful who ended up being the dance captain for the Dallas Mavericks. Sadly, the program no longer exists (what the heck, right?) She’s hanging her hopes on becoming a DCC, and so far everyone is impressed.

Like Angela, Christina didn’t answer up to her full potential, but it happens sometimes. Is it enough to keep her from moving forward?

Before we know it, it’s on to the final dance day, where the girls will perform a solo, group choreography and hit the field for the kickline.

And then come the vets, entering the stadium altogether. But they don’t have a guaranteed spot.

“I want a solo that’s gonna wow me,” judge, former DCC, and Dancing with the Stars champion Melissa Rycroft said.

Amanda wowed Charm, that’s for sure. Kat, bless it. It fell flat when she forgot the first part of her routine. There are so many amazing dancers, though. Can we just get an episode of everyone’s solos, please?!

Madeline S. from Oklahoma is coming in hot as a legacy but wants to really earn her spot on the team. As a dance major at OKCU, she’s studied famed choreographer Bob Fosse and it showed.

Veteran Hannah brought a brand new side of herself that was FIERCE and so did Victoria, who wowed with an emotional dance that showed tremendous growth.

We also meet Bret, who danced with the UT Jazz and in India, and also devoted time to humanitarian work there. When she returned she danced for the San Francisco 49rs. She has a joint condition but refuses to let it stop her from doing the thing she loves most: dancing.

As the ladies take the field for the kickline cuts, even we were intimidated. Watching the rookies and the veterans side-by-side is daunting, even at home on your couch with popcorn and wine, you know?

Many unsuspecting competitors showed up and stood out, but some maybe not for the right reasons. Finglass and crew want you to be in tip-top shape. You’d have to be to physically survive Training Camp.

Then the moment they’ve been waiting for: when the judges’ panel finally makes a decision about who will move forward and who will go home.

Sadly, two-year veteran Gabby didn’t make it this year, and it was an emotional moment for everyone, including the veterans.

However, Lily, Meredith, Victoria, Chandi, Gina Marie, Maddie, Alexandra, Madeline S., Ashley, Amanda, Bret all had reason to celebrate, and they’re just a handful of the girls who made it to the next round. The hardest work is yet to come but we can now officially say…

Welcome to Training Camp, ladies!

Watch it all unfold next week, Aug. 23, on a brand-new episode ofDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airing at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.