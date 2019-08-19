Brad Paisley Leaving CMA Awards Hosting Gig

After 11 years, Brad Paisley is finally leaving the CMA Awards stage.

He and Carrie Underwood have hosted the show together since 2008. And they did so year after year for the past 11 shows. But this year, Carrie Underwood will be sharing the hosting duties with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

So the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will be celebrating all legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony when the show broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC.

Between them, the three hosts hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Final nominees for this year’s show will be announced Aug. 28.

While Paisley hasn’t publicly made mention of the news yet, and Underwood and McEntire are probably penning their posts for later today, Parton has already shared how honored she is to take the CMA stage this year.

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019