TV

DCC: Making the Team Trivia: Season 14, Ep. 3

It's the Final Countdown...
by 44m ago

Whew, this was a tough week on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader: Making the Team, fans.

Our hopefuls truly put everything they had on the line and left it all on the dancefloor during the final round of auditions… and let’s not forgot those super-intimidating panel interviews.

The finalists were selected and while some were elated to learn they were headed to training camp, others were coping with much more disappointing news.

It’s never easy.

How much do you remember from season 14, episode 3? Trivia is up.

An all-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airs this Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 PM ET/8 CT only on CMT.

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.