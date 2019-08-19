DCC: Making the Team Trivia: Season 14, Ep. 3

Whew, this was a tough week on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader: Making the Team, fans.

Our hopefuls truly put everything they had on the line and left it all on the dancefloor during the final round of auditions… and let’s not forgot those super-intimidating panel interviews.

The finalists were selected and while some were elated to learn they were headed to training camp, others were coping with much more disappointing news.

It’s never easy.

How much do you remember from season 14, episode 3? Trivia is up.

An all-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airs this Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 PM ET/8 CT only on CMT.