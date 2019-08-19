Randy Travis Exhumes Long-Lost “Lead Me Home”

</noscript> </div>

“Lead Me Home” isn’t the first surprise release from Warner Archives, by the way. The track “One in a Row” appeared in May.



Over the last few months, Travis has been making occasional appearances in Nashville, including visits to CMA Music Festival and the Grand Ole Opry. Looking ahead he’ll be signing copies of his new memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life. These dates include: September 8 in Brandon, Florida, at Books-A-Million; September 14 in Nashville at Madame Tussaud’s at Opry Mills Mall; and September 20 in Concord, North Carolina, at Books-A-Million at Concord Mills Mall. Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



