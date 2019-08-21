DCC: Making the Team Ep. 3 Recap: A Seat at the Table + Finals

We were positively exhausted after last week’s (Aug. 16) of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.
In case you missed it, we have a few of our favorite GIFs from the night, that captured every challenge from panel interviews (full-on nerves) to final solos (even more nerves) to the final cuts.
That Would Be Jerry Jones
New rule of thumb: when auditioning for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but up-to-date on your Cowboys trivia.
Growing Up DCC
Victoria showed so much maturity and growth at every challenge and was vivacious as ever, despite some haters from last season.
A Standout?
Some solos stood out for their technique and passion.
RAWR, MEOW
Others put the judges on opposite sides of the table (with love and in fun, of course.)
You’re Never Fully Dressed…
Some brought us interesting costumes… but hey, just do you boo.
Props to You
And others, interesting props.
The Right ’Kat’titude
You’ve got to give it to Kat, whether she sinks or swims, she’s always in good spirits and takes it in stride.
Aww, Group Hug
No matter what happens at the end of the day, these girls have been in the trenches together and there’s nothing but love flowing!
An all-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.