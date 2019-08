How about some tequila with a twist?

That’s the country-infused cocktail recipe behind Jon Pardi’s newest track, “Tequila Little Time,” written with Rhett Akins and Luke Laird.

“‘Tequila Little Time” was written on a songwriting retreat in NorCal,” Pardi says in a behind-the-scenes video. “It was the last day of the retreat and we were doing some co-staring for like three hours. And then all of a sudden, Rhett was like, ‘Tequila little time … with you!” And I was like, ’YES!’ And then we wrote it in an hour.”



The flirtatious track is the latest offering from Pardi’s upcoming album, Heartache Medication, set for a September 27 release. Just a few days after that, he’ll play back-to-back, sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 1 and 2. But even with cooler nights ahead, “Tequila Little Time” is still going to sound like summer.

“I feel like this goes great on a boat, a lake, a pool…” Pardi adds. “It’s about picking up a girl that’s down, and maybe, MAYBE, you’d want to do a shot of tequila with. There’s no answer, but maybe, you know. But she starts feeling better – and it’s fun. It’s just a fun song.”