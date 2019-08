Michael Ray will headline the 18th annual CMT on Tour this fall, featuring special guests Jimmie Allen (“Best Shot”) and sister duo Walker County. The tour kicks off on Thursday, October 17, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 23, via Ticketmaster.



“I’m so honored to be headlining CMT on Tour. I’ve noticed that after the CMT tour, you can see the trajectory of the year ahead, and many of the artists who have participated in the past end up having one of the best years of their careers. I think CMT has a great way of putting a package together that really sets up artists for the next chapter,” Ray said.

In addition to CMT on Tour, Ray is currently headlining his own 29-date national tour, along with recent well-received festival performances in the UK and Australia. He recently wrapped filming the music video for “Her World or Mine,” the latest single from his current album, Amos. It’s the third single from that album and follows his third No. 1, “One That Got Away.”

“Michael Ray is a proven road warrior who has developed an undeniable connection with his fans, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as headliner for this year’s tour,” said Leslie Fram, SVP, Music and Talent, CMT. “Joining the line-up are two very exciting acts: Jimmie Allen, who is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in country music, and Walker County, a young duo who promises to be one of our next strong female artists. We look forward to a fantastic tour with these rising stars!”

Created in 2002, CMT on Tour has a history of propelling rising artists towards headliner status. Past tour participants include such acts as: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Miranda Lambert, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Brett Eldredge, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.

CMT on Tour Presents: Michael Ray’s Nineteen Tour dates are as follows*:

October 17: Greensboro, North Carolina (Cone Denim Entertainment Center)

October 18: Birmingham, Alabama (Iron City)

November 1: Grand Rapids, Michigan (20 Monroe Live)

November 2: Fort Wayne, Indiana (The Clyde Theatre)

November 22: Lexington, Kentucky (Tipsy Cow Bar)

November 23: Macon, Georgia (The Crazy Bull)

December 5: New York, New York (The Gramercy Theatre)

December 6: Sayreville, New Jersey (Starland Ballroom)

December 7: Clifton Park, New York (Upstate Concert)

*Additional cities to be announced at a later date.