Brett Young’s Life Story Unfolds in New “Chapters”

Over the last few years, Brett Young has grown from dedicated fan to a good friend of Gavin DeGraw. Earlier this year they even co-headlined a show in Las Vegas. Now they are affable co-stars in the new music video for “Chapters (The Acoustic Sessions).”

As their friendship gradually developed, Young finally got the nerve to ask DeGraw to write music together. DeGraw agreed, with the only requirement being that they’d write Young’s life story. The result is “Chapters,” which also appears on Young’s second album, Ticket to L.A.



“This song is so special to me, it’s exactly my life,” Young said. “Getting to revisit and retool it with Gavin was a really cool experience, especially now that I’m in an exciting new stage of my life. I hope the fans feel like they can relate to it too and enjoy the new spin we put on it!” DeGraw told the Associated Press, “I love his story. He had high hopes for something else and it didn’t work out. Instead of kicking a can about it, he found a new direction. It’s a real classic underdog story.” He added, “I’ve been lucky to have success. It’s different when you get to watch someone you’re friends with have success. It’s well

deserved. I tell Brett, ‘You’re gonna be the next stadium act.’” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



