Brett Young’s Life Story Unfolds in New “Chapters”

Over the last few years, Brett Young has grown from dedicated fan to a good friend of Gavin DeGraw. Earlier this year they even co-headlined a show in Las Vegas. Now they are affable co-stars in the new music video for “Chapters (The Acoustic Sessions).”
As their friendship gradually developed, Young finally got the nerve to ask DeGraw to write music together. DeGraw agreed, with the only requirement being that they’d write Young’s life story. The result is “Chapters,” which also appears on Young’s second album, Ticket to L.A.