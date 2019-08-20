Tyler Hubbard’s Son Luca Arrives Safe and Sound

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has a new riding buddy today (Aug. 20). His son Luca was born on Monday at 3:40 a.m. All 8 lbs., 11 oz. of him.

In a loving Instagram post, the proud father shared the very first picture of his wife Hayley holding Luca.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life. I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did,” Hubbard wrote, adding the hashtag, #mynewridingbuddy.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor,” Hubbard told People. “She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy. I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

Luca is the Hubbard’s second child. Big sister Olivia will be two at the end of this year. And her mother says Luca looks just like Liv did when she was born. She also shared how the timing of Luca’s birth worked out so well.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started! Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish,” she said, “and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”